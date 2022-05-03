Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock Position Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,575,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,126 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.65% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $495,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LH stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.31. The company had a trading volume of 851,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,511. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.79. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $232.01 and a one year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $56,713.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LH. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.34.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

