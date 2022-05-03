Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LIF shares. Eight Capital downgraded Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$43.50 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of TSE:LIF traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$34.53. 67,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,959. The stock has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.87. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of C$33.33 and a twelve month high of C$51.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.35.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.44. The firm had revenue of C$60.10 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.5902446 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.11%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

