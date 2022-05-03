Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LADR has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Shares of LADR opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 103.29 and a quick ratio of 103.29. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $12.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 18.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Harris sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,273,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $496,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 713,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,858,055.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,139 shares of company stock worth $1,377,805. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 96,414 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 195,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 63,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

