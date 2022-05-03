Lamden (TAU) Price Down 42.9% Over Last Week

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. Lamden has a market cap of $4.27 million and $70,545.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lamden has traded down 42.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

