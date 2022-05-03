Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Short Interest Up 20.5% in April

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the March 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.83.

Get Landstar System alerts:

NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.59. 6,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,703. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.24. Landstar System has a one year low of $139.12 and a one year high of $188.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.60. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Landstar System will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 8.84%.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 10.8% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 11.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.