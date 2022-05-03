Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 42,166 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 299.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Lantheus by 1.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 495,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,459,000 after purchasing an additional 452,820 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

In other Lantheus news, SVP Carol Walker sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $334,166.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 2,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $115,728.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,618 shares of company stock worth $5,596,663. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LNTH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $66.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.83. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $69.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.87.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.30 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a positive return on equity of 19.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.