Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.3-5.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.32 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Leggett & Platt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.19. 1,354,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,957. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.78. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,169,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,018,000 after purchasing an additional 332,224 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,256,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,720,000 after purchasing an additional 88,009 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 166,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 47,796 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 44,408 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.