Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the March 31st total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 153.3 days.

LGRVF stock remained flat at $$92.45 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72. Legrand has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $117.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Legrand had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Analysts predict that Legrand will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

