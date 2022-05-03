Lethean Price Hits $0.0005 (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Lethean has a market cap of $397,574.79 and approximately $29.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. One Lethean coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,325.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,823.43 or 0.07366943 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000341 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.93 or 0.00263347 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.85 or 0.00743235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.97 or 0.00558300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00071306 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005704 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.