Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the March 31st total of 198,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $6.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,619. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $10.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,986,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,395,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,170,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 418.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 265,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 214,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,287,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after acquiring an additional 201,582 shares during the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

