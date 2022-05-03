Liberty Latin America (LILAK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 75.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

