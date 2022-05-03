Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 45 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lincluden Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,306.23.

GOOGL stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,329.37. 17,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,100. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,193.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,630.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,764.00.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,698 shares of company stock worth $20,324,689 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

