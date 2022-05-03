Linde (ETR:LIN) PT Set at €352.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €352.00 ($370.53) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($340.00) target price on Linde in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €340.00 ($357.89) price objective on Linde in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €345.00 ($363.16) price objective on Linde in a report on Friday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($344.21) price objective on Linde in a report on Friday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €322.25 ($339.21).

Shares of LIN traded down €4.00 ($4.21) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €297.45 ($313.11). The stock had a trading volume of 914,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. Linde has a 12 month low of €235.25 ($247.63) and a 12 month high of €309.35 ($325.63). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €279.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of €282.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49. The company has a market capitalization of $151.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

