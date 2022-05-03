Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,600 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 448,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

YVR stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.73. Liquid Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquid Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Liquid Media Group by 6,926.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 69,261 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Liquid Media Group by 1,583.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 186,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liquid Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. provides business solutions empowering independent IP creators to package, finance, deliver, and monetize their professional video IP worldwide. The company has a strategic partnership with Slated, Inc Liquid Media Group Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

