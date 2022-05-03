Lition (LIT) Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

Lition (LIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Lition has a total market capitalization of $135,445.12 and approximately $35.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lition coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lition has traded down 24.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EdenLoop (ELT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $130.19 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Element.Black (ELT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Trump Inu (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lition

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Lition Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

