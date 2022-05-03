LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
LKQ has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barrington Research raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.
Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.29. 1,749,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,931. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. LKQ has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morris Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 68,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
About LKQ (Get Rating)
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
