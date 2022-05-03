LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

LKQ has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barrington Research raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.29. 1,749,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,931. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. LKQ has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.00.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morris Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 68,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.