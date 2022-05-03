Lobstex One Day Volume Reaches $6,688.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $509,898.87 and approximately $6,688.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,487,477 coins and its circulating supply is 23,412,051 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

