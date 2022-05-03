$LONDON Trading Down 28.9% This Week (LONDON)

$LONDON (LONDON) traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. $LONDON has a total market cap of $198,819.52 and approximately $4,865.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, $LONDON has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar. One $LONDON coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.46 or 0.00219452 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002032 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 264.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00038813 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.00436206 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,292.38 or 1.85240548 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About $LONDON

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

Buying and Selling $LONDON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as $LONDON directly using U.S. dollars.

