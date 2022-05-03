LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 320

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 305 ($3.81) to GBX 320 ($4.00) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

LNSPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital raised shares of LondonMetric Property to a buy rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 310 ($3.87) to GBX 320 ($4.00) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $316.00.

LNSPF opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $4.03.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

