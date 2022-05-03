Lyft’s (LYFT) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LYFT. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lyft from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lyft from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lyft from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.14.

LYFT stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.79. Lyft has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $63.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lyft by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Lyft by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

