Maanshan Iron & Steel (OTCMKTS:MAANF) Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Maanshan Iron & Steel (OTCMKTS:MAANF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

MAANF stock remained flat at $$0.40 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39. Maanshan Iron & Steel has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $0.61.

About Maanshan Iron & Steel

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel products, and related by-products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers steel plates, including hot and cold-rolled thin plates, galvanized plates, coil-coating plates, and medium plates; section steel products comprising H-shaped steel and medium-shaped steel; high-speed wire rod and hot-rolled reinforcing steel products; and rain wheels and wheel rims.

