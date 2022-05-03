Maanshan Iron & Steel (OTCMKTS:MAANF) Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Maanshan Iron & Steel (OTCMKTS:MAANF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
MAANF stock remained flat at $$0.40 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39. Maanshan Iron & Steel has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $0.61.
About Maanshan Iron & Steel (Get Rating)
