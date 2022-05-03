MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $53.23 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.05.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 31.70%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $363,727.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $392,765. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 814,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,736,000 after buying an additional 53,143 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $1,857,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 238.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 15,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

