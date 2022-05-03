MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 10,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 506,064 shares.The stock last traded at $14.82 and had previously closed at $14.51.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $22.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.89.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.40 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,934,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,335,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth $642,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 73,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $829,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 107,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.