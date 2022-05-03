Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 47500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.35 million and a P/E ratio of -16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11.

Magna Terra Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MTT)

Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company controls 37,000 hectares of exploration rights in the mining friendly Santa Cruz province of Argentina. It also holds interest in the Great Northern and Viking projects located in Newfoundland and Labrador; and the Cape Spencer project located in New Brunswick.

