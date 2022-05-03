Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 47500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The company has a market capitalization of C$5.35 million and a P/E ratio of -16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11.
Magna Terra Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MTT)
