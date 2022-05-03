Magyar Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:MGYR)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:MGYR opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Magyar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Magyar Bancorp by 342.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Magyar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Magyar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $477,000. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

