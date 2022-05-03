Main Street Research LLC Grows Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 369,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,798 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide comprises approximately 2.5% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $32,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $73.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,296,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,728. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.72. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $71.07 and a 1 year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

OTIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

