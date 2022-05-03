Main Street Research LLC Has $26.31 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6,251.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,098 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for about 2.0% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $26,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.73.

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,044 shares of company stock worth $1,184,929 and have sold 1,111,452 shares worth $69,334,658. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, hitting $107.62. 3,880,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,853,727. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.59. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $83.75 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

