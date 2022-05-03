Main Street Research LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Main Street Research LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.45.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $430.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,687. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $385.66 and a one year high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $121.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $465.37 and a 200-day moving average of $552.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

Intuit Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.