Main Street Research LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC owned 0.07% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $19,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,643,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,447,000 after buying an additional 1,785,500 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,966,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,010,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,981,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1,420.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 367,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,929,000 after purchasing an additional 342,880 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $4,474,072.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total value of $8,303,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,270,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,179,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,098,771 shares of company stock valued at $123,832,278. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

Shares of NYSE LYV traded down $5.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.43. 3,186,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.67. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.