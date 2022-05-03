Main Street Research LLC Sells 594 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Main Street Research LLC trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,685,000 after acquiring an additional 308,383 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,799,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,313,000 after acquiring an additional 898,413 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,092,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,905,000 after acquiring an additional 274,924 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,973,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,862,000 after acquiring an additional 64,257 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.56.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.49. 5,863,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,576,900. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45. The company has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $448,149.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.