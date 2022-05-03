Main Street Research LLC Sells 598 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Main Street Research LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,027,715,000 after buying an additional 237,261 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,102,443,000 after buying an additional 343,349 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,616,278,000 after buying an additional 134,890 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,577,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,103,642,000 after purchasing an additional 34,745 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 30.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.04.

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.87. 2,562,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,411. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.39 and a 200 day moving average of $251.40. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $181.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 135.05% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

