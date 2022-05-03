Main Street Research LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Main Street Research LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,965 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.62.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $88.19. The company had a trading volume of 33,671,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,733,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.24 and a 200 day moving average of $73.07. The company has a market cap of $373.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.