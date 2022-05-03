Mainz Biomed B.V.’s (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Mainz Biomed B.V.’s (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, May 4th. Mainz Biomed B.V. had issued 2,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 5th. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of Mainz Biomed B.V.’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

MYNZ stock opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. Mainz Biomed B.V. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mainz Biomed B.V. stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Mainz Biomed B.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics in human genetics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening test; PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test; GenoStrip to detect pathogens in environments on a molecular genetic basis; and research-use-only and IVD tests.

