Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) Short Interest Update

Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,500 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the March 31st total of 181,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of Maisons du Monde stock remained flat at $$23.68 during trading on Tuesday. Maisons du Monde has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68.
Maisons du Monde Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maisons du Monde (MDOUF)
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for Maisons du Monde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maisons du Monde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.