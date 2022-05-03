Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) Short Interest Update

Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,500 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the March 31st total of 181,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Maisons du Monde stock remained flat at $$23.68 during trading on Tuesday. Maisons du Monde has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68.

Maisons du Monde SA, through its subsidiaries, creates and distributes home decoration items and furniture in France and internationally. The company's decorative products include bed linen products, carpets, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchen utensils, mirrors and frames, vases, storage units, curtains and net curtains, and bath products.

