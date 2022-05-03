Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Short Interest Up 35.6% in April

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Malvern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLVF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Malvern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 3,656.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Malvern Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $882,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 303,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 105,831 shares in the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLVF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.83. 9,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,749. Malvern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36. The company has a market cap of $120.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Malvern Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 million. On average, research analysts predict that Malvern Bancorp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

