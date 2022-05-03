Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 321,098 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 3,352,420 shares.The stock last traded at $19.64 and had previously closed at $19.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MFC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,254,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,032,000 after acquiring an additional 187,234 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $33,952,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 477.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 192,384 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,316,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

