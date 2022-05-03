Marathon Digital (MARA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Marathon Digital to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 18.77% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. On average, analysts expect Marathon Digital to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MARA opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 49.89 and a current ratio of 49.89.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

