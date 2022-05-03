Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil stock opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.07.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 270,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $7,059,640.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 8.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,806,000 after acquiring an additional 212,086 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at about $2,675,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,828,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,752 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,375,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 28,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at about $1,351,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.