Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:MPC traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.99. The company had a trading volume of 86,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,006. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $93.16. The firm has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,087,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,595,000 after acquiring an additional 38,503 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 66,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 31,111 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 562.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 21,185 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 729,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,645,000 after buying an additional 16,066 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after buying an additional 13,073 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

