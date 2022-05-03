Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Down 34.7% in April

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the March 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.50. 603,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAKSY. Zacks Investment Research raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.31) to GBX 215 ($2.69) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.31) to GBX 275 ($3.44) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.42.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

