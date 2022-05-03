Martin Investment Management LLC Has $11.91 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Martin Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.0% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,306.23.

GOOGL opened at $2,331.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,630.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2,764.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,193.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,698 shares of company stock worth $20,324,689 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.