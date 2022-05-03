Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $443.30.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLM. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLM. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLM opened at $355.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $329.69 and a one year high of $446.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $373.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.61.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

