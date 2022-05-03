Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 181 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Badger Meter by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.6% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 20,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

NYSE BMI opened at $79.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.76. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.40 and a 1 year high of $112.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Maxim Group raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

About Badger Meter (Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.