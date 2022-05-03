Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 4,795 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth $161,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $41,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $105,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,798 shares of company stock worth $274,671 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.61. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VIAV shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

