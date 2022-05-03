Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys New Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 117,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 341,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $1,616,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,771,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,290,000 after purchasing an additional 155,016 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Amcor by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 116,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 162,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 20,610 shares during the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.77.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.76.

About Amcor (Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.