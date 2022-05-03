Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Livent by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Livent by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Livent by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Livent by 13.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 70,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Livent by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LTHM. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.18.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,068.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $33.04.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. Livent had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 4.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

