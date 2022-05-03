Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average is $28.54.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The company had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

About VICI Properties (Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

