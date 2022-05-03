Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in United Community Banks by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

UCBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

UCBI opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.52. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.07.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). United Community Banks had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $202.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,222 shares in the company, valued at $8,504,414.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

