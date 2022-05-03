Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in American States Water by 380.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 177,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after acquiring an additional 140,573 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth $7,141,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth $8,374,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth $6,508,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth $2,414,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American States Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other American States Water news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWR opened at $77.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. American States Water has a twelve month low of $76.11 and a twelve month high of $103.77.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.15). American States Water had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.26%.

American States Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.