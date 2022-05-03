Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $697,000 Stock Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 137.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 6.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 16.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 126.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PSMT traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.60. 113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,007. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.76. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $66.77 and a one year high of $95.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.19.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Nicolas Maslowski sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $231,634.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $790,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 719,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,877,736.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,743 shares of company stock worth $5,946,714. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSMT shares. Scotiabank raised shares of PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

